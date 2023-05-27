Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.02 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

