Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $4.96 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paylocity Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,242 shares of company stock worth $14,791,349. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

