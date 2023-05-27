National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.33

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 525709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2666 dividend. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

