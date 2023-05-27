National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of 209.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

