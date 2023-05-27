Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LSST opened at $23.59 on Friday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

Institutional Trading of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 1,100.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

