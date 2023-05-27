Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) Director Acquires $19,800.00 in Stock

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Petralia acquired 10,000 shares of Near Intelligence stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kathryn Petralia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Kathryn Petralia purchased 20,000 shares of Near Intelligence stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00.
Near Intelligence Stock Performance
Near Intelligence stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Near Intelligence, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Near Intelligence
KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Near.
