Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) Director Acquires $19,800.00 in Stock

Near Intelligence, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Petralia acquired 10,000 shares of Near Intelligence stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kathryn Petralia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Kathryn Petralia purchased 20,000 shares of Near Intelligence stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00.

Near Intelligence Stock Performance

Near Intelligence stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Near Intelligence, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Near Intelligence

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Near Intelligence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with Near.

