NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.71.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 23.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.