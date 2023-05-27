NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.00 million-$722.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.32 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NXGN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

