NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.00 million-$722.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.32 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.
NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %
NXGN stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.