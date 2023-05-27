NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Buys 13,099 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 13,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $16,373.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,727,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,407.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of NN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 52,807 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $52,278.93.

On Friday, May 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 42,825 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $44,538.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,200 shares of NN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,272.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 200 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 74,674 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $78,407.70.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 114,160 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $121,009.60.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. StockNews.com lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of NN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in NN by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

