NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of NVR worth $60,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NVR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,617.56 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,682.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,157.76.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,155.00, for a total value of $6,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,710 shares of company stock valued at $84,953,468. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

