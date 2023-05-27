O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $449.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.94. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

