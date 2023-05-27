O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,352 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

