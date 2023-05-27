O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $126.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,443,758. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.