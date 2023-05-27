O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,272 shares of company stock worth $4,246,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NYSE FHI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

