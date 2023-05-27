O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,119,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CEIX stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

