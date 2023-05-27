O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 20,523 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CRH by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1,080.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.