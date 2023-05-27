O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 224 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Landstar System by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $176.08 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

