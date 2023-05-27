O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,518 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.