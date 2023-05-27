O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 51,971 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 409,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 271,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 450,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 265,079 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 591,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

PRDO stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.