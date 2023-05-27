O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,550. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

