O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETD opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

