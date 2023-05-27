O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Equinor ASA by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.6 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

