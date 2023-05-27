O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

