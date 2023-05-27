O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in EPR Properties by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.