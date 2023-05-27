O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

AEM stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.