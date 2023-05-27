O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

