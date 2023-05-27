O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.48. The company has a market cap of $864.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

