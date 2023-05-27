O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $93.38.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

