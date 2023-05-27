O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.43 and a fifty-two week high of $503.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.59 and a 200 day moving average of $421.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

