O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

