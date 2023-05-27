O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $2.113 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

