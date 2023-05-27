O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $340.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

