O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TIM by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TIM by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Stock Up 0.2 %

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIMB stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.