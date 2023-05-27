O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware



VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

