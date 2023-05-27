O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

