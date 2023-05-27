O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 26,356 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.73 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

