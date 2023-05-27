O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,131 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.75.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

PSA opened at $286.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

