O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 42,734 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,734 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.5 %

BIIB opened at $298.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.54 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.