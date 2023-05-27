O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,730 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Crane by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $11,727,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crane Price Performance

Crane Cuts Dividend

NYSE CR opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

