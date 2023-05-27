O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,325 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $215.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average is $234.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

