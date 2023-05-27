O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE opened at $673.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.58. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $694.20.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.