Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,437 shares of company stock worth $635,417. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.