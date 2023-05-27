O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,236,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $923.00 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $580.01 and a one year high of $964.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $895.58 and a 200-day moving average of $851.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,728,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.