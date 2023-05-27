P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,574 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $25.66 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $565.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

