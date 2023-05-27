Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Nikesh Arora sold 6,651 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.74, for a total value of $1,275,262.74.

On Monday, February 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $211.70 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $217.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average is $178.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

