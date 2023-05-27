Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARAP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,873,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,073,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $22.81 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.21%.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

