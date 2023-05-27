Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

PAYX opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

