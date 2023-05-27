PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.51 and last traded at $99.48. Approximately 751,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,018,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.45.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 232.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

