PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,862 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five Below by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $177.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.54. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.22.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

