PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 914.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 187,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 169,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 165.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.5 %

Ferrari stock opened at $290.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $302.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.44 and its 200 day moving average is $252.49.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.